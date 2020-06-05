Indonesia's government will ask Freeport McMoRan (FCX +6.3% ) to build a new copper smelter in Weda Bay, the senior minister overseeing mining says.

The government aims to build an integrated smelting hub in Weda Bay and wants to add a copper facility to the nickel hub in the North Maluku province.

Freeport Indonesia, the local unit which is now 51% controlled by the government, already is building a $3B smelter in East Java, part of its deal with the government to maintain its mining rights at the Grasberg mine until 2041.