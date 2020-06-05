PG&E (PCG +5.4% ) is preparing an $11B debt financing package that may be sold to investors as soon as next week as it exits bankruptcy, Bloomberg reports.

The financing is said to include $4B of high-yield bonds, a $750M term loan led by JPMorgan Chase and an investment grade bond portion led by Bank of America, according to the report.

Bankers are targeting a timeline of next week for the debt offering, and PG&E is expected to market a $9B equity offering at a later date, according to the report.

The company has said in court papers that it expects to market the debt as soon as it gets confirmation of its plan, which could come as early as next week.