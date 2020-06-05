Kaz Minerals says Baimskaya capex estimate now $7B; maintains its 2020 capex guidance

Jun. 05, 2020 3:27 PM ETKAZ Minerals PLC (KZMYF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • KAZ Minerals (OTCPK:KZMYF) estimates capital budget for its Baimskaya copper project in Russia has increased significantly to ~$7B from $5.5B.
  • Activity is on track "to resume in due course", and KAZ reaffirms guidance for 2020 capital expenditure of $150M.
  • KAZ added that progress on its bankable feasibility study has been hindered by "Covid-19 related issues" as its Moscow and Vancouver teams have had to work from home and have been restricted in both international and domestic travel.
  • Given the additional time needed to finalize the infrastructure plan due to the pandemic, the bankable feasibility study is now expected to complete by the end of 2020.
  • "Discussions will then be further progressed with potential lenders and the group will also assess opportunities for partnering on the project," KAZ explained.
