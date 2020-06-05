UBS Group (UBS +0.7% ) plans to allow, but not require, a limited number of employees in jobs with risk-management aspects to return to its New York city buildings at the end of June, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Swiss bank joins Morgan Stanley in allowing some employees to return to their offices after the COVID-19's spread slowed.

UBS's trading floors are being redesigned to incorporate physical distancing guidelines and it's also considering assigning staggered arrival and departure times to prevent lines from forming at entrances and elevators.

Masks and temperature checks will also be part of the procedures.