Sysco (SYY +5% ) surges to its highest since mid-March after Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $70 price target, saying industry fundamentals are bottoming out and are poised to improve.

Wells analyst Edward Kelly believes Sysco is best positioned to take advantage of what could be a massive competitive disruption, adding that the new CEO has made a strong impression so far.

Earlier this week, Piper Sandler upgraded shares to Overweight with a $64 target, saying its management team has shown the ability to pivot amid virus-related restaurant industry headwinds.

SYY's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.