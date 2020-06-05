Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +11% ) delivered 24 aircraft in May, up from 14 in April, but failed to secure any plane orders, as planemakers continue to be hurt by depressed demand from cash-starved airlines and gaps in the supply chain caused by social distancing measures.

Airbus says no orders were canceled during the month, something of a victory during the unprecedented downturn.

So far this year, Airbus has sold 365 jets and received cancellations for 66, actually an improvement on the first five months of 2019 after a strong start in the early weeks of 2020.

Separately, CEO Guillaume Faury is out threatening to sue airlines that refuse to honor contracts.