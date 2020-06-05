Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in early talks to acquire J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ +43.7% ) out of bankruptcy if the department store chain's negotiations with creditors fails, Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May after the coronavirus forced it to temporarily shut its more than 800 stores, which came after years of weakening sales.

Sycamore is considering acquiring the entire company or making an investment in J.C. Penney.

J.C. Penney has also been talking with its landlords, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +5.1% ) and Simon Property Group (SPG +15.1% ) about possible transactions, the people said.

Under one scenario, Sycamore, Brookfield, and Simon would make a joint bid for J.C. Penney.