Occidental Petroleum (OXY +33.7% ) topped today's S&P 500 leaderboard to close at its highest level since early March, swept up in optimism over rising oil prices.

Today's gain was the largest percentage increase in history for the stock, based on statistics that go back to 1972, and the stock has climbed for five straight days, rising 49% over the period.

But based on adjusted cash flow, the stock already was 3x-4x more expensive than peers "despite declining volumes, high leverage, and refinancing risk," Credit Suisse analyst William Featherston writes.