Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) plans US public offering of its ADSs, each representing 100 shares

Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ADSs sold in the Public Offering.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, and Loop Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers.

Piedmont also intends to conduct a substantially concurrent Australian private placement to existing non-U.S. institutional, at a price equivalent to the issue price of the Public Offering.

Proceeds from the offerings will be used to continue development of the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project, and for general corporate purposes.