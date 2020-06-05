Activist investor Bow Street isn't appeased by Mack-Cali Realty's (NYSE:CLI) changes to its slate of directors.

"The company’s revised slate is just as conflicted and beholden to Mr. DeMarco as it was yesterday," said Bow Street's managing partners Akiva Katz and Howard Shainker.

The investor claims that incumbent directors Lisa Myers, Laura Pomerantz, and Rebecca Robertson have "longstanding relationships with and are loyal to the Mack family."

Furthermore, the five new nominees on the company's slate "were chosen and vetted by Mr. DeMarco himself."

Bow Street reminds Mack-Cali shareholders that ISS recommends that they elect all eight of Bow Street's nominees.

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends that CLI shareholder elect five of Bow Street's slate — Mahbod Nia, Howard Stern, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, and Gerardo Lietz.

