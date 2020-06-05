Stocks surge with jobs as U.S. recovery looks ahead of schedule

Stocks scored strong gains after the May jobs report far surpassed expectations, validating investor bets on a sharp recovery from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus: Dow +3.1% , S&P 500 +2.6% , Nasdaq +2.1% .

In fact, the Nasdaq reclaimed its all-time high today, and has now gained 9.3% YTD after tumbling as much as 25% earlier; the S&P is now down just 1.1% for 2020 after losing 30.3% at one point this year, and the Dow is only 5% lower YTD after shedding as much as 34.6%.

The Labor Department reported the addition of a record 2.5 million jobs during the month, shocking the many economists who had been predicting a Depression-style decline of at least 8 million.

Pres. Trump also said he is seeking more economic stimulus, and the White House said the next relief package would depend on the labor market's June performance.

Still, despite today's enthusiasm, the U.S. unemployment rate remains at a historically high 13.3%.

For the week, Dow +6.8%, S&P +4.9%, Nasdaq +3.4%.

U.S. Treasury yields surged following today's jobs report, with the 10-year yield adding 11 bps to 0.92%, the highest level since March 24, and the 30-year yield jumped 10 bps to 1.72%.

U.S. crude oil closed +5.7% to $39.55/bbl, as OPEC+ is set to sign an extension of the current crude production cuts by at least one month.