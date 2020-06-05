Boeing (NYSE:BA) rallied 11.5% today to top the Dow Jones leaderboard and wrap its best week in more than two months as surprise job gains and airline bookings signal that demand for air travel could be ready to recover.

Today's rally took Boeing to a Dow-leading 42% weekly gain, adding $35B to lift its market cap to $117B.

"Demand has likely hit a bottom," writes Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu, citing U.S. data showing passengers have nearly tripled from the mid-April low, although the daily totals are still 87% below year-ago levels.

"There is likely still a long recovery ahead," Kahyaoglu says, noting the majority of 1,500 consumers surveyed by investment banks in China, the U.S. and U.K. said it would take at least six months before they would feel comfortable flying again.

But "investors see a good opportunity" in Boeing, says Bloomberg's George Ferguson, with the COVID crisis seemingly easing for much of the world and the 737 MAX edging closer to gaining reauthorization from regulators.