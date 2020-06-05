DTE Energyupgraded to Buy at BofA on strong long-term visibility
Jun. 05, 2020 1:25 PM ETDTE Energy Company (DTE)DTEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- DTE Energy (DTE +3.4%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $119 price target, lifted from $110, at Bank of America, which views the stock attractively given further uncertainty in the wider utilities sector.
- With DTE's electric rate case recently decided with a constructive 9.9% ROE order and a gas case filed pending decision later this year, management continues to expect to file regular rate cases noting its historically positive relationship with the Michigan commission, analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says.
- DTE's confidence in the prospects to achieve its long-term capital commitments also is noteworthy, BofA believes.
- DTE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.