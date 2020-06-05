The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rules HP (NYSE:HPQ) will keep all the cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage was ordered to turn over to satisfy a $439M antitrust judgment from 2019.

"Quanta risked bet-the-company litigation and lost, so the district court ordered it to hand over the company," a three-judge panel wrote in its ruling today.

Quanta Storage was the only optical disk drive maker that did not settle out of court when HP sued several manufacturers over a conspiracy to rig prices for components used to store and read media and data on DVDs, CDs and Blu-Ray discs.