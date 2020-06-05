A Chevron (CVX +4.7% ) crude oil cargo has become embroiled in U.S. sanctions on shipping companies for violating restrictions on doing business with Venezuela, the company confirms to Reuters.

Chevron says it has the newly sanctioned very large crude carrier Seahero on a short-term time charter, one of four oil tankers the U.S. added this week to its list of vessels sanctioned for transporting Venezuelan crude cargoes.

The vessel, currently heading to Asia after recently stopping in Trinidad and Tobago, is "performing a voyage that is not related to Venezuela," Chevron says, adding it is working to ensure compliance with U.S. laws and regulations.