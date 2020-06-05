Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company reached a restructuring support agreement with certain senior secured lenders, intended to deleverage the balance sheet by $250M and keep vendors, suppliers and customers unaffected.

It doesn't anticipated that non-U.S. operations (including Europe and Mexico) will be affected by the process. And it says there will be no impairment for general unsecured trade creditors.

"The company is anticipated to emerge as a private enterprise, and equity holders are not anticipated to receive a recovery," Jason says.