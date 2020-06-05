Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) is discussing a potential Chapter 11 filing with lenders after its business was disrupted by the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.

The bankruptcy filing could come as soon as July and allow the company to keep some of its brands operating while it seeks to sell others, according to the report.

Ascena reportedly could sell three of its brands including Catherines in a court-supervised sale process, while keeping Ann Taylor and Loft as part of the company when it emerges from bankruptcy.