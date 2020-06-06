Facing criticism for not moderating or removing controversial posts from Pres. Trump, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company will review policies on posts that promote or threaten state use of force or voter suppression techniques.

"While we will continue to stand for giving everyone a voice and erring on the side of free expression in these difficult decisions - even when it's speech we strongly and viscerally disagree with - I'm committed to making sure we also fight for voter engagement and racial justice," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

Facebook will review potential options for dealing with violations or partial violations of its content policy "aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions," he said.

Zuckerberg ended his note by writing, "To members of our Black community: I stand with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter."