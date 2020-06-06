A Brazilian judge ordered the closure of a series of mines operated by mining company Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) after 188 of them tested coronavirus positive, reports Reuters.

Vale did not comment on the decision, but in a statement it defended its efforts to limit the virus’ spread through extensive testing and other measures.

The Itabira complex produced 6M metric tons in Q1 and 36M mt in 2019, 12% of Vale's total fines output during the year.

Prior: Vale keeps Itabira iron ore mines open after winning court ruling