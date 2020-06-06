Victoria's Secret U.K. arm is appointing Deloitte as an administrator to help overhaul its business.

"The effect of the lockdowns, combined with broader challenges facing bricks-and-mortar retailers, has resulted in a funding requirement for this business, resulting in today’s administration," stated Deloitte.

The administrator and an insolvency firm working on the restructure say they will conduct a "light touch" as they seek to find a buyer for the brand's 25 stores.

Victoria's Secret U.K. generated about $160M of revenue during the last fiscal year to only account for about 1% of L Brands (NYSE:LB) total revenue.