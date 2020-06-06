Bank of America reports back from the recent NAREIT conference with a fairly positive update on the level of business activity from hotels and casinos in the early stages of re-openings.

"There was a lot of discussion of initial reopening occupancies hitting the 30-40% level and exceeding 50% on weekends and over Memorial Day. Midweek RevPAR is above expectations, esp. given the lack of meaningful corporate activity, in part due to increased traveler flexibility. Corporate bookings are slow as expected, but some industries (pharma, consulting) seem to be eager/preparing a return to travel," notes analyst Shaun Kelly and team.

"Most discussion was a low expectation for corporate travel until Labor Day. A group recovery will take even longer, but there is some interest in smaller, social and leisure groups such as weddings," he adds.

Of note from the conference, companies like VICI Properties pointed to strong demand across its portfolio with their reopenings and some tenants see margin improvement potential on efficiencies even if revenue only returns to 70% to 75% of 2019 revenue. Outside the conference, reports from MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) in Las Vegas and casino operators in the South have been favorable on traffic trends beyond just opening day.

Across the gaming and lodging sector, Buy-rated stocks from BofA include Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN), VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).