ArcherDX on deck for IPO

ArcherDX (RCHR) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Boulder, CO-based biotech has developed five research-use-only (RUO) diagnostic product lines that laboratories use to conduct genomic analyses for cancer therapy optimization and monitoring. It plans to file marketing applications for STRATAFIDE, a multigene pan-solid tumor companion diagnostic, and its Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) assay with the FDA aimed at marketing both as in vitro diagnostic tests.

2019 Financials: Revenue: $50.6M (+78%); Operating Expenses: $87.8M (+163%); Net Loss: ($41.0M) (-632%); Cash Flow Ops: ($37.5M) (-715%).