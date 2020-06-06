AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces positive results from a head-to-head Phase 3 clinical trial, SELECT-CHOICE, comparing Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Orencia (abatacept) in adults with moderate-to-severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and prior inadequate response or intolerance to biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). The results were virtually presented at EULAR.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating the non-inferiority of upadacitinib to abatacept as measured by the change from baseline in a scale called DAS28-CRP at week 12.

Upadacitinib showed superiority to abatacept as measured by the same scale at week 12 and the proportion of patients achieving clinical remission at week 12, both secondary endpoints.

No new safety signals were reported.

The trial is the sixth and last late-stage study in AbbVie's SELECT RA program.

The FDA approved the JAK inhibitor in August 2019 for RA. It was approved in Europe in December 2019.