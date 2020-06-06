Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) reports that a New Jersey district court has ruled in favor of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Opiant in response to Teva's U.S. application seeking approval to market a generic version of opioid overdose med Narcan (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray.
The company says commercial partner Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) intends to appeal the decision.
Update: OPNT is down 29% premarket on Monday, June 8, and EBS is down 10%, both on light volume. TEVA is up 1%, also on light volume.