Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) reports that a New Jersey district court has ruled in favor of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Opiant in response to Teva's U.S. application seeking approval to market a generic version of opioid overdose med Narcan (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray.

The company says commercial partner Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) intends to appeal the decision.