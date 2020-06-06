Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) battle with Pres. Trump may be good for the stock, Bill Alpert writes in this weekend's Barron's cover story.

The company again finds itself at the center of political and cultural debate, and Alpert says it is benefiting through increased user growth: Twitter's mobile app was downloaded a record 677K times last Wednesday, and Twitter also set a record for active daily users with 40M in the U.S.

Twitter's ad revenue was hit harder by COVID-19 than its peers, because many of its ad campaigns are driven by sports events, concerts and product launches, which makes the stock a play on economic reopening, according to Alpert.

Wall Street tends to value internet companies on a multiple of its sales, and Aplert says Twitter trades at 6.5x forward revenue vs. 8.5x for social media peers, a ~30% discount.