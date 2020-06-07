After backing China's controversial national security law last week, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) is now warning Downing Street against a ban on Huawei in 5G telecoms networks, saying it could face reprisals in China over such a motion.

Chairman Mark Tucker made the claim in private conversations with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson's advisers, according to The Telegraph.

The U.K. classified Huawei as a "high-risk vendor" in January, limiting its 5G involvement to 35% and excluding it from the core of the network, but could phase Huawei out completely by 2023.