"As a starting point, we will use Uber Eats to promote Black-owned restaurants while making it easier for you to support them, with no delivery fees for the remainder of the year," UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a letter.

"In the coming weeks, we will offer discounted rides to Black-owned small businesses, who have been hit hard by COVID-19, to help in their recovery."

"We know this isn't enough. It won't be enough until we see true racial justice. But we plan to work day in and day out to improve, learn, and grow as a company."