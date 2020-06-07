China saw its exports and imports both fall in May amid the coronavirus pandemic, while trade friction with the U.S. weighed on demand both at home and abroad.

Exports fell 3.3% to $206.8B compared to a year earlier and imports tumbled 16.7% to $143.9B, resulting in a trade surplus of $62.9B - the highest since Reuters started tracking the series in 1981.

The future of a Phase One trade deal was also in focus as the surplus with the U.S. reached $27.9B (tensions over Beijing's security law for Hong Kong hasn't helped the outlook either).

