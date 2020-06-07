The finalized pact calls for collective cuts of 9.6M daily barrels until the end of next month, with Nigeria and Iraq making up for their backlog of reductions with deeper cuts over the next three months.

Mexico won't pursue curbs beyond June as it aims to implement longstanding plans to revive its oil industry.

OPEC+ compliance with the May deal was 89%, meaning the group fell some 1.1M barrels short of the target set in the April agreement, according to commodities data firm Kpler.

The cuts will be reviewed on a monthly basis, with the next meeting set for June 18.

