Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.84M (+37.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward.