Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+169.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (-19.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CASY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.