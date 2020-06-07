Junshi Biosciences announces the dosing of the first participant in a Shanghai-based Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating JS016, a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, in healthy volunteers, the first such antibody to enter the clinic in China.

Collaboration partner Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is leading clinical development ex-China.

JS016 is a fully human recombinant monoclonal antibody that binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor-binding domain, effectively blocking the coronavirus' ability to bind to the ACE2 receptor on the surface of healthy cells. ACE2 acts as a "doorknob" allowing the virus to enter the cell and start the replication process.