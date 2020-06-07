NASA's inspector general is investigating whether a high-ranking NASA official earlier this year improperly guided Boeing (NYSE:BA) regarding agency competition for lucrative lunar lander contracts, WSJ reports.

The investigation focuses on discussions Boeing officials had with Doug Loverro, the head of NASA's human exploration office before he resigned in May, according to the report.

Boeing unsuccessfully competed against space exploration rivals including SpaceX (SPACE) and Blue Origin (BORGN) for the contracts to build the landers needed to ship astronauts to the moon.

The probe also is said to be looking at Loverro's various contacts with Boeing and a second bidder outside normal contracting channels, aiming to determine what information was passed on and whether motivations were nefarious.