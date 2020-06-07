British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY), EasyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) and Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have written to the British government in protest at its "wholly unjustified and disproportionate" quarantine rules and are threatening legal action over the policy.

Starting June 8, nearly all international arrivals in the U.K. will be required to self-isolate for 14 days and to supply details of their accommodation.

The three carriers say the moves will devastate tourism and wreck any chance of salvaging the summer season when tens of millions of people generally travel, while also destroying thousands of jobs.

British Airways says the quarantine would kill its plan to resume ~40% of its scheduled flights in July and force it to continue burning £20M/day ($25M).

EasyJet has said it plans to resume some of its scheduled flights from June 15, while Ryanair hopes to restart flying July 1.