The New York Times' (NYSE:NYT) editorial page editor, James Bennet, has resigned following significant criticism over the paper’s decision to publish an op-ed by Republican Senator Tom Cotton under the headline "Send in the Troops."

Until recently, Bennet was viewed internally as a candidate to succeed NYT Executive Editor Dean Baquet when he retired.

Stan Wischnowski, the top news editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, also resigned over the weekend following the publication of a headline entitled "Buildings Matter, Too" that drew condemnation from readers and the newspaper's staff.