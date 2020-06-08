Coronavirus slammed German industrial output
- German industrial output posted its steepest decline on record in April, plunging 17.9% during the month that saw unprecedented closures of factories and shops due to COVID-19.
- However, the worst of the crisis is likely over, according to the latest projections from the Bundesbank.
- It sees a contraction of 6.3% this year, based on the assumption that a €130B fiscal stimulus package will help economic activity pick up again in the second half of 2020.
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLGR, ZDEU