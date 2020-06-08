An internal timeline seen by Business Insider indicates that a launch date for Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Air drone delivery program has been set for August 31.

But people close to the program say whatever drone service Amazon is able to launch in the near term will amount to "little more than a glorified trial in a controlled and extremely limited area."

While the company has developed strong drone technology, insiders acknowledge that the Prime Air team has struggled to find a clear direction, hampered by internal conflict, lack of focus and regulatory obstacles.

Prime Air is designed to deliver packages under five pounds in 30 minutes or less using fully electric drones that can fly up to 15 miles.