A court ruling expected today or early Tuesday will decide whether the de facto leader of Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, will head back to jail after more than two years of freedom.

He's accused of stock price manipulation and audit rule violations, among other offenses.

The risk of more jail time for Lee has cast a cloud over the sprawling conglomerate and its crown jewel, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), whose annual revenue alone is equivalent to 12% of South Korea's GDP.