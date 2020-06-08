Rally set to continue at the open

Futures suggest equities are looking to extend a record rally at the open following the U.S. jobs report on Friday which smashed expectations and underpinned risk assets. Dow +0.7% ; S&P 500 +0.6% ; Nasdaq +0.3% .

"The reopening of the economy has seen financials, industrials, energy and real-estate stocks rallying and investors will continue to rotate funds into sectors such as these for a few more months," said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore.

A weekend agreement by OPEC+ to an extension of output cuts saw oil climb to over $40 overnight, while investors get ready for Tuesday's kickoff of the Fed's June policy meeting.