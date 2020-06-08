As weak travel demand continues to hurt, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) plans to reduce the headcount after Sept. 30 if there are not enough early out volunteers opting for buyouts and retirement packages, reports CNBC.

The company announced late last month that it aims to reduce management and support staff by about 30%, or around 5,000 jobs, starting with voluntary measures like buyouts. The deadline to volunteer for the buyouts and early retirements is Wednesday.

The severance packages for upper management include around nine months of pay and a little over two years of health-care coverage for at least some of the employees at the director level and above.