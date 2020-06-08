Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) believes to have a strong financial position to support the company over the coming quarters, with $32.5M in total available liquidity and current monthly run-rate operating fixed cost of ~$1.2M.

Cost reduction initiatives like reduction in salaries by 50% and variable salaries reduction of 25%-75%, freezing hikes, renegotiating supplier payment terms and conditions and fixed cost like rent, deferring non-critical capital expenditures since April 2020 have resulted in 58% fixed cost savings in May 2020 vs. March 2020 and 70% savings as compared to March 2019.

In addition, marketing spend has been substantially reduced to better align with revenue.

The company expects to 4Q20 earnings in early July.