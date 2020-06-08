Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Price, volume and terms of the offering yet to be determined.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 15% of the total common stock being offered.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the research and development of its product candidates, acquire or license products or technologies that are complementary to its own, although Kezar has no current plans, commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions or licenses as of the date hereof, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.