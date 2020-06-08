Due to favorable demand, production, and cost trends in April and May, Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) now expects Q2 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $71M - $77M vs. prior outlook of $45M - $55M.

The company now believes to outperform the previous full-year expectations and will provide complete details in its Q2 results on August 4, 2020.

Clearwater intends to continue using free cash flows to pay down debt, either through optional repayments or open market repurchases, including the company’s bank debt, senior notes maturing in 2023 and 2025, or both.