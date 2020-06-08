Michpal Micro Computers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Formula Systems (NASDAQ:FORTY), had completed the acquisition of 70% of the share capital of Liram Finance Software Lt, enabling Michpal to expand its operations in the field Financial Accounting, Taxation and Compliance for accounting firms, tax consultants, bookkeepers, controllers, and CFOs.

Guy Bernstein, Formula Systems' CEO, said: "The acquisition of Liram is part of a series of strategic moves, aimed at expanding Michpal’s footprint by offering Michpal’s complete product and services portfolio alongside Liram’s offerings. We are a strategic buyer that acquires companies that fit our mission, vision and culture and Liram met our parameters and I believe it is synergetic to and compliments Michpal’s business.”