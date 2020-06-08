The economic narrative has tilted in favor of a V-shaped recovery "in the blink of an eye," says Morgan Stanley's U.S. interest rate chief Guneet Dhingra, betting on widening 3-year/10-year Treasury spreads, as well as 5-year/30-year spreads.

The 10-year Treasury yield last week jumped 25 basis points to 0.90%, capping the move after Friday's unexpected surge in employment (economist forecasts missed the 2.5M job gain by about 10M).

Some are wondering whether the Fed might look to cap rates at the long end, but Dhingra figures the central bank won't be too worried about the 10-year yield for another 25 or 30 basis points.

Related ETFs: TLT, TBT, EDV, TMV, TMF, VGLT, SPTL, TBF, ZROZ, TTT, FLAT, STPP