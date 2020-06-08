Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reports North American Towable revenue fell 38% Y/Y to $773.4M in FQ3 and North American Motorized revenue decreased 42.5% to $264M. The company's European RV business was off 19.8% to $615.3M.

Gross margin rose to 12.2% of sales during the quarter vs. 10.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, CEO Bob Martin says market indicators in North America are increasingly positive. "Every North American dealer I have spoken to in the last few weeks has been very excited about the pace at which sales are picking up," he notes. Martin says an influx of first-time buyers in FQ4 bodes well for the long-term health of the RV industry.

Shares of Thor are up 4.98% premarket to $104.98.

