Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) expects FQ2 revenue in the range of $975M - $1B vs. $894.3M consensus and non-GAAP EPS between $0.80 - $0.85 vs. $0.41 consensus.

As of May 31, 2020, the company's cash balance was ~$230M, an increase of ~$90M since April 30, 2020.

The company expects Progressive Leasing invoice volumes will end the quarter flat to down low single digits Y/Y.

Aaron's Business revenue is expected to be down about 15% Y/T, with Same-Store Revenues of -1.5% to -2.5%.

The company expects Q3 and Q4 revenues and non-GAAP EPS will be highly correlated to the volume of new lease originations in the two quarters preceding each reported quarter.