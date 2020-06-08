Susquehanna lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to a Sell rating.

Analyst Sam Poser points to underwhelming Q1 results and a weak outlook for the brand portfolio segment.

"In our view, CAL's wholesale brands do not have the power or leverage to capture retailers' open-to-buy dollars, which will be in short supply, as the Covid-19 crisis abates," he writes.

Poser also warns that Caleres keeping its dividend intact could be poor optics. "We fear that the decision sends a negative message to potential and current employees, particularly as CAL has furloughed and laid-off many workers over the last few months. The decision does not engender loyalty among employees, in our view, which may lead to a deterioration of the company culture," he writes

Susquehanna assigns a price target of $7 to CAL to rep a P/E ratio of 4.5X off lowered FY20-FY21 estimates. The average sell-side rating on Caleres is $10.17.