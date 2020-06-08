Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) gets a "go forth" letter from the U.S. Small Business Administration inviting the company to finalize its application process to obtain a license to form and operation a third Small Business Investment Company subsidiary.

Upon approval, Hercules will obtain a third SBIC license and continue to access additional growth capital of $175M of long-term debentures, bringing the company’s combined borrowing capacity through the SBIC program to a total of $285.3M of capital.

However receipt of the so-called "green light" letter from the SBA doesn't assure an applicant that the SBA will ultimately issue an SBIC license.

Final approval for the additional $175M is anticipated to occur by Q4 2020.