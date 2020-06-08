REV Group (NYSE:REVG) +6.6% on sales and EPS beat.

Sales decline of 11% Y/Y was primarily the result of lower recreation and commercial segment net sales, partially offset by an increase in the Fire & Emergency segment.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $7.6M vs. $36.1M in 2Q19 due to lower profitability in all segments, partially offset by lower corporate expense.

YTD net cash provided by operating activities was $22M compared to net cash used of $39.2M in the prior-year period, resulting from efficient use of capital during the operational slowdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

